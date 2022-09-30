Cadence Bank NA Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $450.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.88 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $517.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.82.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

