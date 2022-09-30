Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.0 %

SWK stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

