Cadence Bank NA Sells 2,366 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cadence Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average is $108.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.95 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

