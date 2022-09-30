Cadence Bank NA Trims Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.2 %

ETN stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

