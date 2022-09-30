Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Down 2.8%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $57.01. 34,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 909,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Articles

