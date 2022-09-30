Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading Up 3.5%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 199,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 41,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$264.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Company Profile

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

