Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Shares Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

