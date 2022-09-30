Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the period. Cameco comprises approximately 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.