Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. Cameco has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

