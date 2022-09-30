Campion Asset Management Acquires Shares of 3,360 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Campion Asset Management acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $61.82. 8,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,173. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

