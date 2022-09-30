Campion Asset Management Sells 9,309 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.8% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.49. 139,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

