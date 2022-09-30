Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 131,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

