Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Barclays

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

Shares of WEED traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,288. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$19.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

