Canton Hathaway LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $128.85. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

