Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

PYPL opened at $88.70 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

