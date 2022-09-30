Canton Hathaway LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Crown Castle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.37 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $176.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

