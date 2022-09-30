Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $27,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,708,000 after buying an additional 1,497,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CNP opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

