Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $803,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
