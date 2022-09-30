Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 116 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 109,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock opened at $280.56 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,296. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

