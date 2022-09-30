Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Acquired by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 1,051.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $530,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock remained flat at $21.99 during midday trading on Friday. 810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,588. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

