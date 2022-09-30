Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.70.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$46.89 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,656,569.55. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 in the last 90 days.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.