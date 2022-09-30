Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Raymond James

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Carbon Streaming’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
OFSTF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Carbon Streaming stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -88.73. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
