Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $836.82 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.59 billion and approximately $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.84 or 0.06819998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00066667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,624,954,444 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

