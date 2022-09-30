Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,244 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.2% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CAH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 39,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,788. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.