CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.30.

Shares of KMX opened at $65.16 on Friday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $64.44 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

