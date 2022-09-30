Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.95

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 358895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.