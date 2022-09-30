Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.96

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 778755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.