Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.96

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 778755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

