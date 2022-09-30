Carry (CRE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $35.14 million and $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014638 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

