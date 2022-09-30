Cassava Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,588 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the average daily volume of 19,650 call options.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

Shares of SAVA opened at $43.07 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Schoen bought 2,500 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

