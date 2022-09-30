CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.95.
CB Scientific Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Scientific (CBSC)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.