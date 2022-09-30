CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Short Interest Update

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

CB Scientific stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. CB Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

CB Scientific Company Profile

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

