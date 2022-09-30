CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 83.2% in September

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Up 14.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,832,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,172. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

