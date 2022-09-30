CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.72% from the company’s previous close.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. 3,455,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,038. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

