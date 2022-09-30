Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celanese to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Celanese Trading Down 3.0 %

CE opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $45,597,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

