Celo Euro (CEUR) One Day Volume Tops $29,347.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Celo Euro has a market cap of $38.98 million and $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Euro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00251768 BTC.

Celo Euro Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Euro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.