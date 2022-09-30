Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. 151,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 213,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $46,382.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 800,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,774.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OUP Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

