Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 44.3% in September

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 32,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Centogene

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Centogene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Centogene Stock Performance

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,942. Centogene has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centogene had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 134.55%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

