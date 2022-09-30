Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,700 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the August 31st total of 521,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cepton by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,950,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cepton by 420.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. 14,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,142. Cepton has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $80.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cepton will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

