Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CERE stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.96. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $46.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $6,132,347. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics



Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

