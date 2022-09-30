CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 116,794 shares.The stock last traded at $77.02 and had previously closed at $75.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tobam raised its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
