CGI (NYSE:GIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 116,794 shares.The stock last traded at $77.02 and had previously closed at $75.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Tobam raised its stake in CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

