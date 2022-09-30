Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRG. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 304,981 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Up 0.1 %

Chain Bridge I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,243. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

