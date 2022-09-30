Charged Particles (IONX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.44 Million

Charged Particles (IONX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Charged Particles coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Charged Particles has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $57,244.00 worth of Charged Particles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Charged Particles has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Charged Particles

Charged Particles’ launch date was May 30th, 2021. Charged Particles’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charged Particles’ official Twitter account is @DefiNft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Charged Particles’ official website is charged.fi. The Reddit community for Charged Particles is https://reddit.com/r/ChargedParticles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Charged Particles

According to CryptoCompare, “Charged Particles are Interest-bearing Non-Fungible Tokens (DeFi NFTs). A “Particle” is ANY Non-Fungible Token that, via the Charged Particles Protocol, is minted with an interest-bearing token (e.g. aDAI) to accrue interest over time, giving the token a “Charge.””

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charged Particles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Charged Particles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charged Particles using one of the exchanges listed above.

