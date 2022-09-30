Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $273.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays to $273.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.40. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $303.02 and a twelve month high of $753.69.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Charter Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

