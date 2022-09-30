Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $551.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $676.00 to $551.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $575.59.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $312.59 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $305.31 and a 52 week high of $753.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.