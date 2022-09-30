Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.17. 320,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

