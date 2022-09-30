Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.15. 281,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.09 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

