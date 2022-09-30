Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,591 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 150,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

