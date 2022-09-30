Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,669. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.79 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.