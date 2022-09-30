Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $52.48 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 516,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,483,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.2% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 403,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

