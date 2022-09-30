Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $6.82 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 84,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises about 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,910. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.38.

