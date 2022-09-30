Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,949.7% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,796,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 281,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,304,587 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28.

